NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson and Travis Green

Pettersson entering the last year of his entry-level deal
Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, and it’s going to be a complicated one for GM Jim Benning.
His cap number is going to jump and they still need to find the room to upgrade their roster.
The Canucks and Pettersson’s representatives have kept in touch this offseason but there haven’t been any substantive contract extension talks yet. There is lots of time so it shouldn’t be of much concern.
Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews will be used as comparables if looking for a little longer-term. Mathew Barzal‘s next deal with the New York Islanders would also be used as a comparable whenever those sides reach a deal. Pettersson’s deal should exceed Barzal as his numbers have been better.
Canucks could backload a Green extension
Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has a year left on his deal and he believes this team has a chance to win in the upcoming years.
Green is making $1 million this season. There are 14 known coaches’ salaries and they average about $3.3 million according to Cap Friendly, but sources say the average could be around $2.7 million.
Talks between Green and the Canucks are started and are ongoing. The sides could look to backload his next contract to give them a bit of financial relief over the next couple of seasons.
Friedman on the Canucks and Green contract situation
Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks and Travis Green.
** NHLrumors.com transcription
“So here you’ve got a situation where you’ve got your two cornerstone players and you want them to be happy and comfortable in your city and the organization as they are great players and you coach clearly likes those guys and he rides them. The philosophy is there.
I think that when you look at the guys on the team that are going to be the key parts of your team for years to come, I think Green is on board with those guys and he uses them as such. So I think the philosophies line up.
I think Green trusts Benning. I think he believes in what Benning has to say. In the limited amounts of time if ever really discussed that with him, there is sometimes you can tell talking to coaches or GMs that they’re not in lock-step with each other. And I think that Benning and Green trust each other, and they listen to each other’s opinions and they generally buy into what each other is selling, so that’s good.
Look, I think this, I think Green feels he’s worth something in the market, and I think he wants to get that market.
You know the only thing that would concern me, and again this is the only thing, is term. You know, term right now is an issue for the Vancouver Canucks. It was an issue for Markstrom. It was an issue for Tanev. And that is why those guys are one province east right now.
You have time. I don’t think you have to be panicking. But, I just think that if the term isn’t there in the long run, that to me could be an issue.”