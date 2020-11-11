NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson and Travis Green

Pettersson entering the last year of his entry-level deal

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, and it’s going to be a complicated one for GM Jim Benning.

His cap number is going to jump and they still need to find the room to upgrade their roster.

The Canucks and Pettersson’s representatives have kept in touch this offseason but there haven’t been any substantive contract extension talks yet. There is lots of time so it shouldn’t be of much concern.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews will be used as comparables if looking for a little longer-term. Mathew Barzal‘s next deal with the New York Islanders would also be used as a comparable whenever those sides reach a deal. Pettersson’s deal should exceed Barzal as his numbers have been better.

Canucks could backload a Green extension

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has a year left on his deal and he believes this team has a chance to win in the upcoming years.

Green is making $1 million this season. There are 14 known coaches’ salaries and they average about $3.3 million according to Cap Friendly, but sources say the average could be around $2.7 million.

Talks between Green and the Canucks are started and are ongoing. The sides could look to backload his next contract to give them a bit of financial relief over the next couple of seasons.

Friedman on the Canucks and Green contract situation

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks and Travis Green.

