NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Winnipeg Jets

Juuse Saros likely isn’t going anywhere but the Predators will listen

Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has had his name in the rumor mill for most of this offseason.

Elliotte Friedman was on 102.5 The Game and said that teams are calling the Predators and asking about Saros. They aren’t unafraid to make/look at bold moves at the trade deadline.

“When you’re doing that, teams call you because they aren’t doing their job if they don’t. I think it was a situation where teams like the Kings, that are looking for goaltending, called and asked what it costs for Saros. Now, there’s a lot of goaltenders on the market, so teams are doing their due diligence.”

NHN confirmed that the Los Angeles Kings did talk to the Predators at the deadline about Saros.

The consensus out there seems to be that the Predators would rather not trade Saros, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t listen to offers.

Blake Wheeler‘s days with the Winnipeg Jets appear to be numbered

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: Sources are saying that Blake Wheeler is not expected to be back with the Winnipeg Jets next season. A move could be coming over the next few days.

A source said that buying him out is “very possible, but not a certainty.” The Jets are still exploring the trade market for him. A different source said someone in Wheeler’s family told someone in their inner circle that the Jets plan on moving on from him.

The Jets, nor Wheeler’s agent would comment.

Wheeler came to the Jets when they moved from Atlanta and has been the face of the franchise for years. It’s a sensitive situation for sure.