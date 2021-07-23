NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Holtby, Active in Free Agency, Kraken and Offer Sheets

Trying to find a home for Holtby

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks are trying to find a new home for goaltender Braden Holtby. The Canucks may ha give Holtby’s reps the go ahead to search out any interested teams.

Canucks interested in Burroughs, Hunt and Nielsen

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of five teams interested in Vancouver native Kyle Burroughs.

Maple Ridge native Brad Hunt is another player of interest.

The Canucks have interest in Vancouver Giants forward Tristant Nielsen on an AHL deal.

Canucks plan on being active in free agency and talking to Kraken. Will match offer sheets

Patrick Johnston: It’s been well noted that the Vancouver Canucks are highly motivated to make moves this offseason and are trying to be ‘aggressive.’

Available options are dwindling.

It’s not surprising that they are willing to move their 2021 first-round pick. Given where they are, they shouldn’t really be considering this. They should be thinking long-term.

Patrick Johnston: Ownership is getting impatient and they want to see them as a ‘top dog.’

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that he wants to add some size and strength to their blue line and plans on being active in free agency.

Harman Dayal: GM Benning said they are interested in re-signing forward Brandon Sutter and defenseman Travis Hamonic.

Patrick Johnston: GM Benning on Sportsnet 650 on a potential offer sheet for Elias Pettersson: ‘We’re going to match any offer sheet’

Thomas Drance: GM Benning said that he had some talks with Seattle Kraken assistant GM Jason Botterill about some of their surplus defensemen.

Brendan Batchelor: GM Benning said that “there is a lot of interest” in defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Sportsnet 650: GM Benning: “Going into the summer we wanted to add top-9 forwards, we added Dickinson the other day, we’d like to add another fwd if we could. And through other trades or free agency, we’ll add to our defense.”