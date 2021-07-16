NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Hyman, Edler, 9th Overall, Schmidt, Virtanen and a Russian

Canucks likely won’t go five to seven years for Zach Hyman

Taj: Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal: “If Hyman is intent on signing for the five, six, or seven years of term that his camp reportedly wants on his next contract; it’s unlikely that he’ll end up with the Canuck.”

Not much progress on an Edler deal

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks and Alexander Edler‘s camp continue to talk but it doesn’t sound like there has been a lot of progress made.

Rick Dhaliwal: Alex Edler’s agent this morning: “It is the right time to test the market, could be the last time to test it.”

Benning on the trade market, their ninth overall pick, Schmidt, Virtanen and finding a Russian player

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks are on the lookout for a team trying to offload a player before the expansion rather than lose them for nothing. The flat salary cap and not a lot of assets at GM Jim Benning‘s disposal makes things a little more difficult.

Benning on potential trades leading up to teams having to submit their protective lists.

“But these types of things seem to happen around a deadline and I guess the deadline is Friday, Saturday morning. I still think there could be some things that happen, but it might not happen until the deadline hits.”

Benning when asked if they would trade their ninth pick in the draft.

“We’re looking at everything. We’re keeping all of our options open. We meet every day and I go through with our hockey-ops group what’s on the docket for that day, the conversations that we’re having, and we discuss things and then try to figure out what’s best for our organization.”

Nate Schmidt‘s name has come up as a player that could get moved, with Benning saying that Schmidt did not request a trade.

It’s too early for Benning to say that they are going to buy out Jake Virtanen or not. They have until the 27th for the first buyout window, and if a player goes to salary arbitration, another window opens up.

The Canucks could be in the market for a Russian player to make the transition for Vasili Podkolzin a little easier.