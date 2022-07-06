NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – J.T. Miller and Jason Dickinson

On Canucks forward J.T. Miller

Taj: Thomas Drance on Canucks Hour on the J.T. Miller negotiations: “I still wouldn’t be shocked if both sides took one more run at this.”

Taj: Drance on Miller: “I don’t believe the team is comfortable hanging onto Miller unextended beyond the silly season. I think this situation has to be resolved from their view one way or the other. ”

Taj: Elliotte Friedman on Miller on Flames Talk: “I think what he’s looking for, the Canucks don’t want to do. He’s earned it…I just think the most likely outcome is he gets moved at some point.”

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on the Sekeres and Price show on where J.T. Miller could end up.

“I just have this hunch that he’s going back to the Rangers, It’s purely a hunch. Chris Drury is not afraid to do anything. He’s been pretty ballsy since he took over that job.

They feel they’re that close to being in that final four. You know how good a team in the Eastern Conference has to be when you look around and see, Tampa’s not gonna fall off that much. Florida should be in a better situation. Carolina is never gonna back down. The Maple Leafs aren’t gonna back down.

The East is gonna be much more competitive and the West is, and so the Rangers are still having to improve. And it just, it just maybe in my gut I’d see J.T. Miller returing to the Rangers.”

Buying out Dickinson may not be worth it

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The NHL buyout window is open through July 12th and forward Jason Dickinson is likely the only candidate the Vancouver Canucks have. Don’t believe that it’s worth doing though, and it seems the Canucks agree with this.

They could decide that they could use the $1.7 million in savings this year though. If he cleared waivers and they sent him to the minors, the difference would only be $550,000 and they wouldn’t have the future cap hit.