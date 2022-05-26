NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Their Other Free Agents

Taj: Irfaan Gaffar on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller on Canucks Central: “The number is going to be high and there’s going to be a team that’s going to be willing to pay it. I think their camp knows that and I also think Canucks have an idea. In all likelihood he probably does get moved but it’s just a matter of when.”

Irfaan added that if there were to be a deal, it would happen sooner than later.

Taj: Satiar Shah on Canucks Central on Miller: “I don’t believe Vancouver is willing to pay 8 million or more for JT Miller over a 6 or 7 year contract. It just doesn’t make sense. The reality however is that is becoming the starting point for a contract for Miller (based on the market)”

Scenarios for pending RFA Brock Boeser

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: Brock Boeser is a 25-year-old pending RFA with arbitration rights. He had a salary cap hit of $5.875 million last season but is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer.

They could try to work out a long-term deal in the six-year range at maybe between $6.25 million and $6.75 million.

Trading Boeser could also become an option, letting agent Ben Hankinson talk to other teams about an extension.

They aren’t going to not qualify him, allowing him to become a UFA and walk for nothing.

Going to arbitration for a one or two-year deal is an option but unlikely.

The best options appear to be either to sign him to a five or six-year extension or trade him.

Eight pending Canucks free agents

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks will have eight pending free agents, including forward Brandon Sutter. He missed the entire season with long COVID. If he’s healthy, they could consider bringing him back.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak won’t be back and Spencer Martin will backup Thatcher Demko.

They have decisions to make with Brock Boeser.

Coach Bruce Boudreau likes pending UFA defenseman Brad Hunt.

Forward Alex Chiasson (UFA) likely won’t be back. Would keep Matthew Highmore (RFA) over Juho Lammikko. Will likely find someone younger to replace Brad Richardson.