NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks: Jack Rathbone, Chris Tanev, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson

Jack Rathbone decision could come soon

Rick Dhaliwal: The new CBA that is being voted on by the NHL players could help speed up the decision of Vancouver Canucks prospect Jack Rathbone. He is still deciding on whether to go pro or return to Harvard.

Under the transition rule, Rathbone could sign the third day after the CBA is signed and have until 5:00 ET on the fifth day. If he signs, he’d burn a year of his three-year entry-level deal but wouldn’t get a signing bonus and is not eligible to play this year.

It’s not known if Harvard will have sports this season. Europe is an unlikely option.

Chris Tanev wants to stay

Pete Jensen and David Satriano of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev hopes he’s able to continue to play with Quinn Hughes. The 30-year old is a pending free agent.

“I’d love to stay here and play with Quinn as long as I’m able to,” Tanev said Tuesday. “I think we played great together when we did this year and I think we both enjoyed it. … I think he’s an extremely dynamic player that is only going to get better and better for this organization, and it was pretty special what he did this year.”

Sportsnet 650: Tanev: “I love this city I love the organization. My teammates are awesome. I’d love to play here my entire career. We’ll see what happens. I mean it’s such an ever-changing world right now, the landscape is changing very fluidly. I’d love to be here for the rest of my career.”

Short- or long-term for Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on the next contracts for Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson: “The bigger question is are these guys going to say shorter term, or are Hughes and Pettersson going to come to the #Canucks and want big time back-loading? So the AAV remains the same but more of the money is on the back-end.”