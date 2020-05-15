NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Jack Rathbone, Nikita Tryamkin, and Sven Baertchi

Canucks prospect still deciding on whether to go pro or not

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks prospects Jack Rathbone is still deciding on whether to go pro or return to Harvard. One issue according to a source is if he goes pro and doesn’t make the Canucks next season. The AHL season will likely be delayed as well. Until they have a better idea on what could happen with the league, he’ll take his time before deciding.

Salary cap uncertainty delaying Tryamkin signing with the Canucks?

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are able to sign defenseman Nikita Tryamkin as his KHL contract is up. Canucks GM Jim Benning is saying the salary cap uncertainty next season is delaying signing him. The Canucks do have some salary cap concerns. Tryamkin won’t be looking for a long-term deal, maybe a one-year deal in the $2 to $3 million range. How long will he wait on the Canucks for is another question?

Baertschi hopeful for an offseason trade

TSN: The Canucks had been trying to trade forward Sven Baertschi and his $3.37 million salary cap hit. He played most of the season in the AHL after clearing waivers – twice. He’s hopeful the Canucks are able to trade him in the offseason and have another shot at the NHL.

“I don’t want to be back in the minors,” he told TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver’s Jeff Paterson. “That’s where I’ve set my goal at. It’s up to them really what they’re going to do next. That’s their job and that’s what they do. “I’m just going to work my ass off going forward, making sure I’m ready to go to whatever camp I’m going to. I have no plans of going back to Switzerland or to Europe; I think personally I can play on any team in the National Hockey League. I can do it. I can just focus on myself and making sure I’m ready for another year. I think I’ve proved to everybody that was worried before. I’m 100 per cent healthy, my game is going well and I’m preparing for whatever is next.”

Baertschi thinks he, along with some other skilled players, don’t belong in the AHL.