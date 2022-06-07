NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Lots of Raises over the next Couple of Years

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal last week on the Sekeres and Price show on the Vancouver Canucks and what forward Bo Horvat‘s next contract could look like.
“I’m looking at the Canucks right now and I’m looking at Pettersson’s up in two years, so you know he’s going to get a raise, especially second half guys.
Boeser is possibly going to get a qualifying offer this year at $7.5.
Horvat’s up this summer. He’s going to get a raise. Let’s be honest, he’s not going to be in the 5’s anymore, and I don’t even see him in the 6’s. I’m gonna guess that he’s put himself in, and Rutherford talked about Bo Horvat today, and said: ‘I really like Bo, going back to his junior days. Had good discussions with him after the season. We believe he should be a part of this team going forward.’
Now, let me to Horvat before going back to Miller. Don’t forget the 10 days in Nashville where Bo got stuck with the COVID. I think it was 10 days guys. He got the injury late. This guy could have hit 40 goals if he didn’t have the COVID in Nashville thing, and if he didn’t get the injury, guys, we could be looking at a player who possibly could have got close to 40 goals.
So when I look at Pettersson raise, Boeser raise, Horvat raise, I’m wondering where the money is for J.T.
And I’m also wondering guys when he says, Rutherford says we’re in a tough cap situation. Obviously not their fault. Previous regime. We’re trying to untangle that.”
|Player
|POS
|Age
|2022-2023
|2023-2024
|Hughes, Quinn
|D
|22
|$7,850,000
|$7,850,000
|Pettersson, Elias
|C
|23
|$7,350,000
|$7,350,000
|Ekman-Larsson, Oliver
|D
|30
|$7,260,000
|$7,260,000
|Myers, Tyler
|D
|32
|$6,000,000
|$6,000,000
|Horvat, Bo
|C
|27
|$5,500,000
|UFA
|Miller, J.T.
|C
|29
|$5,250,000
|UFA
|Demko, Thatcher
|G
|26
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|Garland, Conor
|RW
|26
|$4,950,000
|$4,950,000
|Ferland, Micheal
|LW
|30
|$3,500,000
|UFA
|Pearson, Tanner
|LW
|29
|$3,250,000
|$3,250,000
|Dickinson, Jason
|C
|26
|$2,650,000
|$2,650,000
|Poolman, Tucker
|D
|28
|$2,500,000
|$2,500,000
|Holtby, Braden – buyout
|G
|32
|$1,900,000
|Dermott, Travis
|D
|25
|$1,500,000
|RFA
|Podkolzin, Vasily
|RW
|20
|$925,000
|$925,000
|Hoglander, Nils
|LW
|21
|$891,667
|RFA
|Schenn, Luke
|D
|32
|$850,000
|UFA
|Silovs, Arturs
|G
|21
|$785,000
|$785,000
|Keeper, Brady
|D
|26
|$762,500
|UFA
|Martin, Spencer
|G
|26
|$762,500
|$762,500
|Burroughs, Kyle
|D
|26
|$750,000
|UFA
|Virtanen, Jake – buyout
|RW
|25
|$500,000
|Dries, Sheldon
|C
|28
|UFA
|Highmore, Matthew
|C
|26
|RFA
|UFA
|Boeser, Brock
|RW
|25
|RFA
