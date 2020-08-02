NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and the Detroit Red Wings

Canucks may not commit to Virtanen long-term

TSN Radio Vancouver: Don Taylor on TSN 1040 radio on Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen: “I just get the feeling they’re done with Jake. This is his 1st opportunity to play in a postseason, and this happens. Travis Green has seen Virtanen since 2014, he doesn’t believe in him. He’s seen his act. Are they going to commit to him? No way”

Projecting the contracts of some Devils RFAs

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils have nine pending restricted free agents to deal with this offseason.

Joey Anderson, John Hayden, Josh Jacobs, Nick Merkley, Brett Seney and Colton White shouldn’t be difficult for GM Tom Fitzgerald. Jesper Bratt, Mirco Mueller and Mackenzie Blackwood could be a little more work.

Jesper Bratt – A one-year deal could be around $2.75 million. Evolving-Hockey projects a two-year deal at $2.8 million per, a three-year deal at $3.2 million per, and if going longer, a six-year deal at $4.9 million per.

Mirco Mueller – The Devils have some defensive prospects that could be ready by 2021 or 2022 and Mueller’s time with the Devils could be limited. Mueller is arbitration-eligible and likely won’t take less than his current $1.4 million. Evolving-Hockey projects $1.378 million on a one-year deal and $1.754 million on a two-year deal. He should end up somewhere in that range.

Mackenzie Blackwood – Having only played in 70 NHL games, a long-term deal is risky. He doesn’t have arbitration rights. He could sign a two-year deal and if he continues to develop, look for a Connor Hellebuyck six-year at $37 million or John Gibson‘s eight years at $51.2 million.

A Nielsen buyout seems doubtful

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen has two years left on his contract at a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

Buying out the 36-year old doubtful as he would still count $3.4 million against the cap next season and $4.4 million in 2021-22.

He still has value as a good skater, passer and can kill penalties. They could look to trade him at the 2022 NHL trade deadline.