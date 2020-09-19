NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

A longer-term Tanev deal could age badly

TSN Radio Vancouver: Ray Ferraro on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Chris Tanev: “Signing Tanev to a 4-year contract scares me. Not that I don’t respect what he does, but that’s potential for a contract to age badly. He’s been hurt, unfortunately, for chunks of time every year. And getting older isn’t going to change that”

Severson on the outs in New Jersey?

TSN Radio Vancouver: Ray Ferraro on New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson: “I think Damon Severson has maybe soured in Jersey. He can skate, he’s got a howitzer for a shot. Right shot. Yeah, if he’s available in a ballpark you can make work, he’s the guy I think you can make work.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Ferraro continued: “I think Severson would come at a cost that would be more affordable than Dumba. If Jersey is willing to move him, I think that’s a chance worth taking.”

Three things the Maple Leafs could look at doing this offseason

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: A quick look at what the Toronto Maple Leafs may be looking to do.

1. Trade their/Penguins first-round pick – Can use the pick to help improve their blue line. Someone with defensive awareness and toughness would be nice. Could attach other assets to the first-round pick as well.

2. Seeks out other trades to cut salary – It’s hard to see the Maple Leafs being able to move enough salary to possibly sign Alex Pietrangelo. Options to move out could include Alexander Kerfoot ($3.5 million), Andreas Johnsson ($3.4 million) and Pierre Engvall ($1.25 million).

3. Explore options for potentially replacing Frederik Andersen – Andersen will be 31-years old next month and will be entering the final year of his deal. They don’t have to trade him but he’d be hard to re-sign and it may be time to start looking for his replacement.