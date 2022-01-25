NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, and the New York Rangers

Touching on some Canucks rumors

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on J.T. Miller trade rumors: “He is our best forward, I really like him. Teams will call but when we have more voices (GM and AGM) we can make those decisions.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on their GM search: “We are doing the proper process, the interviews are done and it is decision time. Hoping this week.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on the Jaroslav Halak trade rumors around his 10 game bonus that he is owed: “Not an issue, he is a good goalie, we are trying to win games.”

Rangers are interested in defenseman Chychrun and a few forwards

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Jeff Marek said over the weekend that the New York Rangers are interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and have offered Vitali Kravtsov in a trade package.

A couple of league executives not with the Rangers or Coyotes wondered why they are interested. The Florida Panthers are interested, and a couple of sources said the Los Angeles Kings are really interested. The Coyotes may prefer to move Chychrun to the Eastern Conference. The New York Islanders can’t be counted out.

James Nichols: Have been told that the New York Islanders are one of the teams interested in Chychrun.

The Rangers could use some help up front over help on the blue line.

Chychrun has three years left at $4.6 million per season. Maybe the Rangers could get the Coyotes to take Patrik Nemeth‘s contract that has two years left on it.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller has been in their top-four and has another year left on his contract.

It’s believed the Rangers have spoken with the Seattle Kraken about forward Calle Jarnkrok. Marek and Elliotte Friedman noted the Rangers have shown some interest in Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk and Montreal Canadiens Artturi Lehkonen.

A source said the Rangers haven’t spoken with Kravtsov’s camp in months. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that he’d join the Rangers right after his KHL season is done.