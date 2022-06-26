NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

Canucks and Boeser’s camp are not close

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser‘s agent have spoken about a new contract but as of now they aren’t close.

Boeser’s qualifying offer is not due until July 11th.

Who is staying and who could be gone for the New York Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Looking at who is staying with the New York Rangers next season and who could be on the move.

Locks to stay – Igor Shesterkin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, Barclay Goodrow, Jacob Trouba, Alexis Lafreniere and Braden Schneider.

Staying, but for how long? Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, Kaapo Kakko, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Reaves and Dryden Hunt.

Two sources said that Rangers GM Chris Drury was unhappy with Panarin’s play in the postseason, and if there is a rift, Panarin could ask for a trade. It may not be easy to move that large contract. He has a full no-movement clause.

We’d love you to stay, but … Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp, Tyler Motte, Frank Vatrano and Justin Braun.

Take him, please! Patrik Nemeth, Julien Gauthier and Alexandar Georgiev

Beats me – Vitali Kravtsov

Bergeron and Bruins could finalize a deal next week

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman was on The Jeff Marek Show and was talking about Joe McDonald’s report that the soon-to-be 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron could be signing a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins.

“Basically, Bergeron’s on vacation right now and he’ll be meeting with the Bruins next week to formalize this. … I think this is all going to get finalized next week,” Friedman said. “I just think that him coming back is proof that … the Bruins are not ready to rebuild. They’re going to try to get through the first few months until everyone gets healthy and then bet on themselves in the back end.”

For Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa is -105 on the moneyline

and Colorado is -115 on the moneyline with Betway