NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and a Few Free Agent Options

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Vancouver Canucks?

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The first question begs to ponder does an Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade even make sense for Vancouver. Arizona’s captain lists the Canucks as one of the two teams he would waive his no-movement clause for. However, Vancouver’s cap situation is messy.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was an elite defenseman two years ago. Now, it appears he has lost a step and his offensive dynamic. The once elite play driver is a shell of his former self. He still has seven years left on his new deal. That deal carries an AAV of $8.25 million. He makes for a decent number two or three defenseman. He is not a one anymore.

The ask from Arizona is that of a number one. Arizona wants a pick and prospect/player. The Vancouver Canucks window shortens by a good bit if they acquire the Arizona rearguard. Can they afford to make a deal like this that mortgages their future? It is food for thought.

Vancouver Canucks and free agency…

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: If not Oliver Ekman-Larsson, then who could the Vancouver Canucks pursue in free agency. Understand that the flat cap the next few seasons will have an impact. Dylan DeMelo is a nice 3/4 defenseman who could be had at a cheap bridge-like deal for a UFA. He plays the perfect complement to an offensive dynamic defenseman. DeMelo rarely makes glaring mistakes.

Tyson Barrie is the exact opposite. He presents as the elite puck mover with offensive upside galore. His problem is those defensive lapses where Barrie would have to play with a defensively sound blueliner. With Quinn Hughes rising up the depth charts, does it make sense to sign a Barrie? There is value but enough to sign him to a bigger payday? A short-term deal would be the only feasible one.

There is always Justin Braun as a last resort.

Now, what if Vancouver needs a goaltender? Corey Crawford and Henrik Lundqvist would be great mentors to a Thatcher Demko. The cost on both would be cheaper than a Braden Holtby more than likely. After that, Jesper Fast and Alexander Wennberg could be forwards that might help Vancouver. Wennberg on a one-year deal could be intriguing but Columbus has to buy him out first.