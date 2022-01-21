NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and Jakob Chychrun

Rutherford on the Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on the NHL trade deadline: “Not working the phones a lot but listening for sure, I answer the phone, listen to people. When we hire a GM, we will have another voice which will be good.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks Rutherford on their GM search: “It is getting closer, I am talking to lots of people, lots of interviews. I have narrowed it to maybe 5.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks Rutherford on Tyler Motte: “I like him, I like that line, good energy and speed and Motte is a big part of that.”

Some Ottawa Senators who could be on the move

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators should look at trading forwards Chris Tierney and Zach Sanford before the March 21st trade deadline.

If they aren’t going to re-sign defenseman Nick Holden and forward Nick Paul, they should be moved as well.

The return for any of the above won’t be big, but it would create roster space for some young players and any extra draft picks and prospects they can get for those players is a bonus.

Shawn Simpson: Potential trade value ahead of the deadline for some Senators that could be on move.

Nick Paul – 2nd round pick

Nick Holden – 3rd round pick

Zach Sanford – 3rd round pick

Anton Forsberg – 3rd round pick

Chris Tierney – 4th round pick

Tyler Ennis – 7th round pick

Jakub Chychrun on having his name in the rumor mill

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on coming back to the team from injury/COVID and being the rumor mill.

“… just happy to be with them. The rumors are, you know they’re there. There’s not much I can do. So, that’s not really what I’m thinking about on a daily basis. I’m just, especially when I was hurt, I was just trying to get back and be ready to come back and play with these guys, and it felt good.”