NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers and Matt Murray

Players don’t like playing in Vancouver?

Rick Dhaliwal: Agent Kevin Epp on the Vancouver media: “The media narratives are mostly negative, VAN market is hostile and difficult, media does damage. Players do not want to come to play here, most stories are negative.”

Will the Flyers need to make decisions on Giroux, van Riemsdyk and Vigneault?

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Philadelphia Flyers are getting good goaltending and penalty killing lately, but that is about it. They’ve been without Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes (returned last night) and have fallen to 8-8-4 and seventh in the Metro division.

If the Flyers continue to fall out of playoff contention, do they look to make some moves?

Do they approach pending UFA Claude Giroux about waiving his no-movement clause and try to trade him for a high draft pick and a quality prospect?

Forward James van Riemsdyk could be another trade candidate.

If they decide to get younger, is head coach Alain Vigneault the right guy to lead the team?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Tuesday.

“I’d really like to see what we have before making changes.”

And that…

“We need to play better with what we have.”

Murray not happy and his contract doesn’t make it easy to trade him

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray isn’t happy about being put on waivers and sent to the AHL. He’s been injured and out with COVID and not 100 percent. It doesn’t sound like there were many trade talks before he was placed on waivers.

The Buffalo Sabres are a team that would make sense. Though the money doesn’t work even with retaining 50 percent, would the Toronto Maple Leafs have considered it?

Shawn Simpson: Even if the Senators retained salary, no team is trading for Matt Murray at this point.