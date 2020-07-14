NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks: Rathbone, Pettersson, Quinn, and Boeser

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning didn’t have an update on the status of Jack Rathbone. The team is still awaiting his decision to either sign or return to school.

Elias Pettersson and Quinn are eligible to sign contract extensions now. There is no update there, and Benning emphasized that they have time to get deals done.

Boeser and the Canucks not happy about the trade speculation report

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser wasn’t happy that his name appeared in trade speculation a few days ago.

Last Friday – Rick Dhaliwal: Matt Sekeres said that he has been told the Vancouver Canucks are exploring the possibility of trading forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser feels it was “unnecessary” and that the timing of it “was pretty questionable.” He said that he spoke yesterday with head coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning over the weekend.

The 23-year old has two years left on his deal at a $5.875 million salary cap hit.

“I have no intention of trading Brock Boeser,” Benning said. “I haven’t had one conversation about that, so I don’t know where this stuff comes from.”

Harman Dayal: Canucks GM Jim Benning on the Brock Boeser trade speculation: “That’s not true, somebody made that up.”

Sportsnet 650: Benning on Boeser.

“It’s hard to find guys that can shoot the puck and score like he can. You can find other pieces as you rebuild your team. We’ve been happy with him since we drafted him. I don’t know where this stuff comes from. I have no intention of trading Brock Boeser.”

Taj: Thomas Drance said the Canucks weren’t happy with Sekeres’ trade speculation report on Boeser.

Drance added that “there’s a certain first-line Canucks centreman that would be absolutely furious if the organization made such a move.”