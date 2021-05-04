NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Travis Green, and an Elias Pettersson Offer Sheet?

Donnie and Dhali: The Athletic’s Thomas Drance on what he’s hearing with the Travis Green contract situation and what he thinks of the last offer the Vancouver Canucks made him.

“I haven’t heard a lot about that offer, to be totally being honest with you Rick. I think that fundamentally nothing has changed on this front, right. Whether an offer was made or not, the sense I get and what I’m hearing is, that there is no movement.

So, that to me suggests anyway that if an offer was made, it wasn’t particularly a competitive one. And I don’t really understand what’s going on here, overall. But what I do sort of get the sense of, is that the chatter and any chatter last week about sort of momentum, and an offer coming, an offer has been tendered, hasn’t necessarily resulted in the sides being any closer. Which I think speaks volumes too about perhaps the intentions of who is exactly is leaking those details.

My view, and it’s no secret, I think between Travis Green, Nolan Baumgartner, Ian Clark, Newell Brown, like I think this team has been extremely well coached over the last three years. I think it’s been a strength of the team, and I actually think one thing that poses really tricky questions for his club going forward and into this offseason is, if you agree with me and think this team is well coached. If you look at the goaltending they’ve received and say ‘hey, this team has had good goaltending’, and you still think, that they’re still the 23rd best team in the league by points percentage at the moment. Goaltending and coaching often hide a lot of flaws. If this clubs looking like this, looking in a vanity mirror gentleman, what’s reality look like?”