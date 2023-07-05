NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Tyler Myers and San Jose Sharks Kevin Labanc.

Sportsnet 650: Frank Seravalli on Canucks Central on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers and San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Could I just address one thing with regards to Tyler Myers because it seemed like Patrik Allvin tried to respond to, or was asked about something that I had put out there last week or two weeks ago with you guys about Tyler Myers.

And it was an odd kind of comment and situation. And I think to shed some more light on it, my understanding was, the deal that was on the table was Tyler Myers straight up for Kevin Labanc. Another guy the Sharks have been trying to move.

And the thought process was, that the Canucks, both of those guys are owed in cash almost the exact same amount of money. And with Labanc, the Canucks can add to their forward group. Get a guy that was kind of in the 20 goal range before and see if you can rejuvinate him and finish the season strong. And in the meantime because there’s a difference between cash and cap, you save, you find a way to shave off $1.3 million on the cap.

So that was the thought process for both teams and in return the Sharks get a guy that they feel might be a real flippable asset at the deadline. But my understanding was the Canucks were absolutely exasperated that this was on the table and sat out there for so long.

So the reason that Patrik Allvin answered the way that he did was because if somethings on the table, why wasn’t it done? That’s a question for the Sharks to answer and not the Canucks.

And not for nothing, the funny part about it at the end that he kind of said something, if I’m just paraphrasing, Tyler Myers is part of our team or whatever, and it was like, since the moment he signed that contract it feels like the Canucks have been trying move Tyler Myers.

So, I don’t really know how to interpret the rest of it.”

Host: “Um, he did say, the quote after he said ‘why wouldn’t the deal be done if it was on the table,’ he said ‘we talked about options to improving out team but when I was standing in front of you guys here last week, I made it fairly clear that Tyler Myers was part of the team moving forward.’

So he didn’t really sort of leave it out there that there wasn’t any discussions going on about Tyler Myers.”

Seravalli: “Okay. I just felt like I needed to respond just because I was the one responsible for it. Just wanted to add some more clarity that that was the thought process.”