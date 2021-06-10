NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Tyler Toffoli, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

The Canucks never offered Toffoli a contract

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said on CHEK that Tyler Toffoli had instructed his agent last year to get a deal done with the Vancouver Canucks but he never got an offer from the Canucks.

What Elias Pettersson‘s and Quinn Hughes next contracts could look like

Donnie and Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks restricted free agents, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Canucks are working away at the Pettersson and Hughes deals really hard. I’m not hearing anything negative associated with the talks. Not hearing anything. Most scouts I’ve talked to feel Pettersson should come in, if it’s a three-year deal, somewhere over seven. …. Hughes should come in over $6 million on a four, five year deal, and that is what most agents when I talked to them, and I say: “what could Pettersson and Hughes get? If you’re looking at three years for Pettersson you’re looking at over $7 (million). Matt Barzal would be the comparable for me and I love Matt Barzal. There’s not a bigger Matt Barzal fan than myself. He’s one of the top three skaters in the National Hockey League. Over seven for sure. And then when I said Hughes over six, flipped out on his us didn’t he Ryan, he flipped out on us. Charlie McAvoy, Werenski are comparables for Quinn Hughes.”

* Contract notes from Puck Pedia

The 24-year old Matt Barzal signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the New York Islanders on January 9th, 2021. He has salaries of $4 million, $7 million and $10 million.

The 23-year old Charlie McAvoy signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract with the Boston Bruins on September 15th, 2019. He has salaries of $3.7 million, $3.7 million and $7.3 million.

The 23-year old Zach Werenski signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 9th, 2019. He has salaries of $4 million, $4 million and $7 million.