NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames, and the Minnesota Wild

The Canucks will listen to offers

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said the Vancouver Canucks are in listening mode. There won’t be a fire sale but teams will be calling on J.T. Miller (one-year left) and Brock Boeser (RFA).

Any contending team wouldn’t mind adding someone like Miller. The Canucks won’t just be looking for draft picks.

“They need good, young players if they’re giving up NHL players in return it’ll be a very interesting off-season for them.”

Rink Wide: Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks speculation: “With Boeser, I really get the feel this management group wants him back…they’ve already come out & said they’re going to qualify him.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie and Dhali on the Vancouver Canucks: “Lots of teams are around VAN. Capitals lost Backstrom, I have heard Kadri and Miller connected to them, Miller will be a big contract, VAN is worried about term.”

Flames give Johnny Gaudreau a contract offer

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that the Calgary Flames have already made pending UFA forward Johnny Gaudreau a contract offer. The Flames will likely be able to offer more total money to Gaudreau given they can go eight years. It won’t be just about money if Gaudreau hits the open market.

“What the Flames can control is their area code and if Gaudreau decides to go back home; the Flames want to resign him, and they’ll try to push this before July 13th (the opening of the free agent signing period) because if he’s still unsigned by July 13th then they may have to pivot.”

The Wild and Marc-Andre Fleuy’s camp haven’t spoken yet

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said the Minnesota Wild and pending UFA goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury haven’t spoken yet but GM Bill Guerin would like to bring him back with Cam Talbot for next season. Fleury just returned from vacation and isn’t thinking about next year just yet.