NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Foley says the Golden Knights aren’t shopping Pacioretty

Chris Maathuis and Lucas Wright 8 News Now: Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley on the rumors of them looking to move salary or shopping forward Max Pacioretty.

“We’re not shopping Patches, we are, we do have cap issues. And so, some of those things have to be resolved, as we go forward, we started getting into the season, but he definitely has nothing to shopped.”

The San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks may not be able to play in California anytime soon and could be looking towards Vegas.

“Again, if you think of it, the Sharks, they’re not going to be playing in San Jose any time soon. the Kings aren’t gonna be playing in LA anytime soon. And probably the same with the Ducks so they need to come here.”

Who should the Golden Knights move?

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: The Vegas Golden Knights would likely have to attach an asset to any Marc-Andre Fleury trade to take his two remaining years.

It may take an asset as well for Tomas Nosek and his $1.25 million. Jesse Granger of The Athletic also brought up saving $1 million by waiving Nick Holden or even Fleury.

There are ways that the Golden Knights can get under the salary cap ceiling without having to move either of Max Pacioretty or Jonathan Marchessault. Trading either would weaken their team and they are still trying to win.

If they were to move one, trading Marchessault may make more sense than Pacioretty. Marchessault has four years left at $5 million with salaries of $5 million for two years and $3.5 million for the final two years. Pacioretty coming in at $7 million for three more years with salaries of $7 million, and $5.25 million the final two years. It may not cost as much to acquire Marchessault as it would for Pacioretty.

Will the Hurricanes get into the goalie market at some point?

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: The Carolina Hurricanes have $6.525 million tied up in their goalie tandem of James Reimer and Petr Mrazek. Could they convince someone to take one of those two and go after someone like Corey Crawford?

If they run with Reimer and Mrazek to start the season, it’s possible they look for another goalie at the trade deadline. Possibly one with an expiring contract – Antti Raanta, Tuukka Rask or maybe Marc-Andre Fleury.

Andrei Svechnikov (RFA) and Dougie Hamilton (UFA) will be entering the final year of their deals. There is plenty of time left to reach extensions.