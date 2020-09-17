NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Golden Knights look for scoring? Engelland didn’t want to leave

NHL Watcher: Chris Johnston was on Sportsnet 960 talking about the Vegas Golden Knights and their lack of scoring down the stretch. In their last eight games they only scored 10 goals that weren’t empty netters.

Johnston thinks that once they go back over things, they may decide that they need to go out and get an elite sniper.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that at the trade deadline there was a team that was interested in defenseman Deryk Engelland. They approached Engelland and said that he would be getting more playing time with from the other team. Engelland told them that he was okay with the reduce playing time and wanted to remain as he thought the Golden Knights could win.

Clifford to test free agency … Potential options for the Maple Leafs blue line

Kerry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs pending free agent forward Kyle Clifford will be testing the open market according to his agent Todd Reynolds: “He’s heading for free agency. The #Leafs are aware of that.”

The Maple Leafs salary cap situation forced the issue.

Terry Koshan : If Clifford is wanting what the thinks he is worth, it doesn’t sound like the Maple Leafs would be able to go there.

: If Clifford is wanting what the thinks he is worth, it doesn’t sound like the Maple Leafs would be able to go there. Kristen Shilton: The Maple Leafs would have had to send a 2021 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings if he re-signed. It becomes a 2021 third-round pick if he doesn’t.

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Only two of the nine current Maple Leafs defenseman that could make the team are right handed. It’s safe to assume that any defenseman they add will be right-handed.

GM Kyle Dubas does have some pieces that he could move out to create some more salary cap space add a defenseman in free agency. We’re assuming Alex Pietrangelo likely isn’t going to happen. Other options could include Sami Vatanen, Travis Hamonic, Dylan DeMelo, Justin Schultz and Chris Tanev. The Leafs had interest in Zach Bogosian before he signed with the Lightning.

Dubas doesn’t seem willing at this time to move William Nylander. Andreas Johnsson and Alexander Kerfoot may not get a lot in return, and they also have the Penguins No. 15 draft pick.

Potential trade targets include Matt Dumba, Colton Parayko, Josh Manson and Brett Pesce.