NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Trotz heading to Vegas?

SinBin.vegas: Emily Kaplan a couple of days ago on ESPN: “A few people in the league have suggested to me that there could be a deal in place already with Barry Trotz and VGK. Just knowing the way Vegas does business but we’ll have to wait to see where Barry Trotz lands before the rest of the chips fall.”

SinBin.vegas: Kaplan continued: “Every year in the coaching market there’s a shiny new toy and this year it’s Barry Trotz. I do think there’s going to be some movement this week with the NHL Scouting Combine. That’s when a lot of GMs begin their first round of interviews and meetings with people.”

Keys to the offseason for the Carolina Hurricanes

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski: Looking at some key decisions the Carolina Hurricanes will have to make this offseason.

The Hurricanes have a list of key free agents they’ll need to make decisions on. Upfront they have Nino Niederreiter (UFA), Vincent Trocheck (UFA), Max Domi (UFA), and Martin Necas (RFA). On the blue line, they have Ian Cole (UFA), Brendan Smith (UFA), Ethan Bear (RFA), and Tony DeAngelo (RFA).

Contracts for Trocheck and DeAngelo are going to be interesting and tricky.

Some offseason predictions for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Some offseason predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin sign a short-term deal, maybe two years for about $7 million per season.

Kris Letang would like to stay and the replacement market is thin (Jeff Petry or Colin Miller?) but Letang could move on, maybe signing a four-year contract at $9 million per. Jeff Petry or Filip Hronek could be replacements.

The Penguins’ middle-six forwards need to become tougher. The Penguins could look to move pending RFA Kasperi Kapanen. Danton Heinen may not be back.

The Penguins need to find a reliable backup goaltender, and no, Marc-Andre Fleury won’t be their backup.