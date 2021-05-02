NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Caroline Hurricanes

No talks between the Golden Knights and Martinez

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review: Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA defenseman Alec Martinez said that he’s hopeful he can re-sign with the Golden Knights. Martinez’s agent said they’ve heard the Golden Knights are interested but haven’t received an offer yet.

“We heard they might be interested in keeping him, but we have heard zero in terms of offers,” Schall said.

Martinez said there haven’t really been any contract talks.

“But as far as the other stuff, I guess I’d echo what my agent says that there’s really no comment to make. There hasn’t been any talks or anything.”

Anton Stralman‘s three-year, $16.5 million deal that he signed in 2019 with the Florida Panthers could be a comparable.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that will talk to Martinez’s agent when the time is appropriate.

A critical offseason for the Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets are thinking “reload” and not “rebuild.”

July 28th is when they are officially allowed to sign defenseman Seth Jones to a contract extension. Having Jones extended would go a long way in helping attack other free agents and some reassurance to their other young players.

What if Jones doesn’t want to sign an extension? Trading him would net them a huge return but it would be devasting to the organization.

The Blue Jackets would retain Patrik Laine‘s rights if they give him a qualifying offer. Laine has struggled in Columbus and under John Tortorella, who may not be back next season.

GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to decide who his goalie is for next season – Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins – and then move the other. Both have a year left on their deal.

Brind’Amour wants the rest of his staff to be taken care of as well

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour who is in the final year of his deal.

“I understand that one of the biggest issues there is that Brind’Amour has asked that as much as he wants himself to get a contract extension, he also wants extensions for his coaching staff, the training staff and the equipment staff, which also are not signed for next year. And he said as much as a priority as his contract is, that is also an enormous priority for . So what he is telling the organization is that he wants a situation where they are taken care of as well.”

Friedman adds that he believes Brind’Amour will stay in Carolina and that his staff’s future is really important to him as well.