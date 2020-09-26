NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators

Some teams talking about Fleury

Pierre LeBrun: There have been a couple of teams that have internally talked about Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury but they would want him at a reduced salary cap numbers.

Not sure if the Golden Knights are really interested or if it would even help them if they retained some salary.

The Devils have interviewed a defensive draft prospect twice

Mark Scheig: The New Jersey Devils have interviewed defenseman Jake Sanderson twice.

Senators looking at the goalie market?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson hasn’t played since December 16th when he suffered a concussion. He is feeling better but hasn’t started skating. GM Pierre Dorion isn’t sure if Nilsson will be ready for the start of next season.

“We’ve talked and Pierre Groulx has been in weekly contact with Anders,” Dorion said. “I’ve talked with his agent. We think Anders will be ready when the season starts. He hasn’t been on the ice, but he feels better and once we get him to Ottawa here we’ll have a better indication on his recovery and his path. “Right now, I’d still put him as possibly injured.”

There is some belief that the Senators have checked out the goalie market. They may not be looking for one with a lot of term. Potential goalies that could be available for trade include Matt Murray, Darcy Kuemper, Petr Mrazek and Frederik Andersen.

Borowiecki hitting free agency

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators pending UFA defenseman Mark Borowiecki is going to test the free agent waters.

“We’ve seen that Mark is going to test the free agent waters,” said Dorion. “Mark has been a great member of this team for a number of years. If he’s going to go to the free agent market, we thank him for everything that he’s done. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet a better person than Mark Borowiecki, someone who has great values, and he’s a great human being. At the same time, we have to respect a player’s wishes. If he wants to go free agency, we have to look at it through the negotiations with his agent Steve Bartlett. We probably saw that we didn’t want to see the same things and we’ve got a lot of good defencemen coming up.”

Dorion is continuing talks with pending unrestricted free agents Matthew Peca, Scott Sabourin and Ron Hainsey.