NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers

Nicolas Hague may not be looking for much but the Golden Knights don’t have much space

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague remains unsigned.

From sources around the league, Hague may not be asking for much. Hague could be looking for just under $2 million a season on a two-year deal or under $3 million on a three-year deal.

The Golden Knights don’t have much salary cap space to work, even with a 20-man roster.

The Leafs let teams know Wayne Simmonds is available

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs sent an email to each team saying that veteran forward Wayne Simmonds is available.

The Maple Leafs aren’t concerned about the return but are “doing right by the player.”

Simmonds was put on waivers yesterday and is still hoping to play in the NHL.

David Alter of SI: Simmonds has a 10-team no-trade list but he may be open to going anywhere if it means he can continue his NHL career.

Simmonds is in the last year of his contract which carries a $900,000 salary cap hit.

No progress on an Evan Bouchard, Oilers contract extension

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Frank Seravalli on ‘Oilersnation Everday’ said that there has been no progress on a contract extension between the Edmonton Oilers and defenseman Evan Bouchard.

“Wouldn’t that mean you’d like to get a contract extension done with Evan Bouchard before the season starts before it potentially gets more expensive? I actually happened to check in on that a few days ago, and I’m told there has been very little progress made, in fact, no progress made up to this point on an extension between the Oilers and Evan Bouchard.

Like I said, you’d probably want to get that done sooner rather than later.”

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his entry-level deal.