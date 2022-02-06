NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, NY Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

Will Alec Martinez be the odd man out in Vegas?

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights now have defensemen Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb signed for at least two more years. Zach Whitecloud is under contract for six more. Ben Hutton and Nicolas Hague are pending UFAs.

The Golden Knights will need to free up some salary cap space before the deadline and are likely to have some issues with the cap next season as well.

Pietrangelo, Theodore, Whitecloud and McNabb aren’t going anywhere.

Martinez appears to be the odd man out. He’s been on the LTIR since November 11th after taking a skate to the face. He’s been practicing with the team. He has two more years on his deal at a $5.25 million cap hit.

The Rangers and Bruins make sense for J.T. Miller if the Canucks decide to move him

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Do the Vancouver Canucks keep J.T. Miller who has another year left at $5.25 million? Do they try to extend him this offseason, a move that would take more than $7 million on a long-term deal?

He has said he wants to stay, but will the Canucks decide to move him in their retool/refresh/rebuild?

Other potential Canucks trade chips could include Conor Garland, Tanner Pearson, Jason Dickinson, Tyler Motte, Jaroslav Halak and Luke Schenn. Brock Boeser and his $7.5 million qualifying offer have been in the rumor mill as well.

The New York Rangers have been interested in Miller, and the Boston Bruins would also make sense.

The Canucks could be looking for a first-round pick, a top prospect and a center. From the Rangers, Filip Chytil and Braden Schneider could be options. From the Bruins, the Canucks could ask for Fabian Lysell and a first- and second-round pick. The Bruins may offer up Jake DeBrusk.