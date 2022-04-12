NHL Rumors: Vitali Kravtsov, Top NHL UFAs, and How the Golden Knights Can Activate Mark Stone

Vitali Kravtsov‘s KHL season is over but don’t expect him to return

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov had his KHL season end but don’t expect the Rangers to recall him.

With the depth they brought in at the deadline, and the risk of ‘rocking the boat,’ it’s not really worth it at the moment. They will likely reassess the situation in the offseason.

Top 10 NHL free agents

Sportsnet: Top 10 2022 unrestricted free agents.

1. Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames

2. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins

3. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche

4, Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators

5. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars

6. Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins

7. Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins

8. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins

9. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche

10. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs

How the Golden Knights can activate Mark Stone from the LTIR

Mark Stone is a game-time decision tonight.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Nic Hague, Brett Howden, William Carrier and Laurent Brossoit won’t be traveling with the team on their three-game road trip.

Jesse Granger of the Athletic: (the article is from March 31st but still applies) Three scenarios on how the Vegas Golden Knights could activate forward Mark Stone from the LTIR and fit his cap hit in.

“Scenario 1

Trade Dadonov: $5,000,000

Current usable cap space: $1,560,833

Assign the following players to the AHL: Dorofeyev, Rondbjerg, Leschyshyn and Miromanov: $3,352,500

LTIR relief remaining: $413,333

Roster: 22 players (12 forwards, 7 defensemen, 3 goalies)

Scenario 2

** Pacioretty has returned to the lineup but if he has a setback

Place Max Pacioretty on LTIR: $7,000,000

Current usable space: $1,560,833

Assign the following players to the AHL: Dorofeyev: $925,000

Result: Mark Stone can be activated

LTIR relief remaining: $14,167

Roster: 27 players (15 forwards, 9 defensemen and 3 goalies)

Scenario 3

Place Nolan Patrick, Brett Howden, Nic Hague, William Carrier and Laurent Brossoit on LTIR: $6,601,667

Current usable space: $1,560,833

Assign the following players to the AHL: Leschyshyn and Miromanov: $1,620,833

LTIR relief remaining: $283,333

Roster: 21 players (12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies)”

The Golden Knights are on the road in Vancouver and are

