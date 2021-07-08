NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Ask For A Trade Out Of St. Louis

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Multiple sources have said that St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has officially requested a trade. The request came earlier this offseason.

League and team sources are saying the Blues GM Doug Armstrong is trying to find a deal.

The 29-year old Tarasenko has two years left on his deal at a $7.5 million salary cap and a full no-trade clause. His salary is $9.5 million next year and then $5.5 million during his final year.

Sources are saying that Tarasenko isn’t happy with shoulder surgeries he had in 2018 and 2019 that were done by Blues physicians. He’s had three shoulder surgeries. There is a lack of trust. During his third surgery in 2020, the non-Blues surgeon determined that the ligament damage wasn’t corrected in the first two surgeries. Tarasenko had some issues before the playoffs last and feels the team waited too long for more testing.

There had been a report that he was disappointed in not being named captain as well.

After talking with some GMs it appears that the Blues have been shopping Tarasenko for a while. Sources say Tarasenko has given the Blues a list of up to 10 teams he’d consider a trade to.

Tarasenko will want to play for a contender but many won’t the cap space.

The New York Islanders and New York Rangers could be options. Would he waive his no-trade to play with Connor McDavid in Edmonton?

Blues owner Tom Stillman has said the team is still in a win-now mode, so trading for picks and prospects may not be desired. They may have to retain some salary.

There was previous speculation involving Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames. Sources say the Blues would need to include more. He may also not want to play in Calgary.

They could look to move him in a cost-savings deal and use the space for someone like Gabriel Landeskog (if they also don’t re-sign Jaden Schwart) or a free agent defenseman. Trading for a defenseman is also possible.

They won’t be in a rush to trade him and won’t deal him for nothing.