NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Linus Karlsson, and the Vancouver Canucks

Tarasenko wants to stay St. Louis?

Andy Strickland: St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko has made it clear to his teammates and coaches that he wants to be St. Louis.

Karlsson signing delayed

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks prospect Linus Karlsson will be joining the Swedish National team and his signing with the Canucks will have to wait.

Which direction will the Canucks go with their head coach?

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show last week talking about the Vancouver Canucks, Bruce Boudreau and if Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin want to bring in their own head coach.

“I hope the Canucks never criticize the media for bringing up names like Maurice or Gronborg because we’re kind of doing that because there is no clarity, and his future is up in the air and the clubs not coming out and saying if he’s in or out.

So, you’re going to have, and there’s a multitude of possible coaching changes that could happen after the season, Matt and Blake.”

Sekeres: “They know it. Bruce Boudreau and his agent, they know that. And, if anything, you brought up his record, if he finishes strong and there’s still nothing from the Canucks, they know they will probably have some options.”

Dhaliwal: “That’s it. That’s it. And to me, the only thing I can think of, new regime, they want their guy. Allvin’s kind of complained about the practice habit, but is that on the players or the coach. New guy. New GM. He might have a guy. They’ve got a Pittsburgh connection these guys. They’ve hired a lot of Pittsburgh guys. May be there is somebody in Pittsburgh. Who knows. It’s all guess work like I mentioned.

If they do change and they come out and say, ‘This is the way we want to do it. We want to build with this guy,’ I would not be surprised. But I guess, I’m just guessing, no I’m not saying that. But they do have that caveat that were the new regime, we want our own guy.”

