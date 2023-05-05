NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, and Six potential trade candidates

Vladimir Tarasenko not ruling out the Rangers

Greg Wyshynski: New York Rangers pending UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko isn’t ruling out a return to the Rangers. He was really happy with own the team treated his family.

On what he’s looking for in free agency.

“I want to play on a competitive team. I was lucky enough to win one and want to win more if it’s possible.”

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the New York Islanders

Patrick Kane not thinking about the Blackhawks

Rangers Videos: New York Rangers pending UFA Patrick Kane when asked about a possible return to the Chicago Blackhawks,

“I haven’t really thought about that to be honest with you, but I know they’re rebuilding so that’s really never crossed my mind to be honest with you.”

Six players who could be traded this offseason

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Looking at six potential trade candidates for this offseason.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – The 26-year-old has two years left on his deal at $6.7 million. His agent had been looking for a trade before the deadline, but after the season Boeser said he didn’t want to be traded. GM Patrik Allvin said he could still be moved. The Canucks are already over the salary cap ceiling.

Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators – Owed a $9 million qualifying offer and is a year away from being a UFA. Will he want to sign a long-term deal with the Sens? If not, he could be dealt at the draft.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – An RFA and a year away from a UFA. The Montreal Canadiens speculation won’t go away. Will the Canadiens want to accelerate their rebuild?

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Four years left on his at over $6 million, so it may not be an easy move for the rebuilding Ducks. Dan Rosen of NHL.com wondered about the Buffalo Sabres or Pittsburgh Penguins. A 10-team no-trade clause.

Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers – Three years left at $7.1 million and a 12-team no-trade clause. The Flyers would likely need to retain some salary.

Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – There was trade speculation before the deadline with the Edmonton Oilers. The number of interested teams could increase this offseason when more teams have flexibility. He’s got four years left at $11.5 million and a full no-movement clause.