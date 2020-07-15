NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Calgary Flames

Dillon hopes to remain with the Capitals

J.J. Ragan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Brenden Dillon has felt at home in Washington since they acquired him. He likes the way his game fits in their system.

The 29-year old is in the last year of a five-year deal with a $3.27 million cap. He may have been looking for one last big contract. He’s not trying to be worried about free agency as there has been so much other stuff going on.

Dillon would be open to the idea of re-signing with the Capitals.

“The kind of mutual talks amongst my agent and , those things are confidential with them,” Dillon said. “But for me as a player and being part of the Caps, it’s been awesome and hopefully can be here.”

He fits into their top-four, but there are organizational heavy on the left side with Dmitry Orlov, Michal Kempny, Jonas Siegenthaler, Marin Fehervary and Alex Alexeyev.

The Flames could have a different look next season, especially if they are out quickly

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: (mailbag) It won’t be easy for the Calgary Flames to be able to re-sign unrestricted free agent defensemen Travis Hamonic and T.J. Brodie.

Both players will also have to adjust what they think they could get on their next deals. Many of the contending teams won’t have the salary cap space to add. The Flames will have more flexibility than some others.

It was always unlikely that the Flames would bring back both. If they re-sign one, it would likely be Brodie.

Unless they don’t play well in the play-in round and are out quickly, interim head coach Geoff Ward will likely lose his interim tag. The Flames are usually never interested in having a high priced coach.

If the Flames don’t re-sign Cam Talbot, they’ll be in the market for a goaltender, with Robin Lehner as a remote possibility.

Eventually, Johnny Gaudreau will likely be traded. Moving him this offseason and signing Taylor Hall doesn’t make much sense.

The way these playoffs roll out could determine if they shake up their core or not.