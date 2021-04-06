NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils

Capitals could add a veteran goaltender

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette doesn’t need to decide between Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek just yet. Both have come up big at times, but neither has any playoff experience.

The Capitals have a history of adding a defenseman at the trade deadline, as it has happened the past six seasons.

Adding an experienced goaltender at the deadline is an option. Last month GM Brian MacLellan said he’ll paying attention to his goaltenders and make a decision closer to the deadline.

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan in March:

“We’ll monitor the goaltending situation here as we get closer to the trade deadline to see how they’re doing,” MacLellan said. “They’re both on track to play pretty well. I think it’s more playing it out here, and as we get closer to the deadline we’ll figure it out.”

Retaining salary would increase Devils options for Palmieri

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils and Kyle Palmieri‘s agent Brian Bartlett couldn’t find common ground over the weekend, so now they are focusing on a trade.

Palmieri has an eight-team no-trade list but there haven’t been talks with the Devils about those teams. If the Devils are willing to retain salary, there won’t be a shortage of teams interested.

The Devils lack scoring and trading Palmieri definitely won’t help. They do need to focus on getting some improvement from their young forwards and try to find a scorer or two for next season.

Players are going to be dealt at the deadline and their roster is going to get worse.