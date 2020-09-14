NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals – Brenden Dillon, Mike Babcock, and the Idea of Trading a Defenseman

Re-signing Dillon should be a priority for the Capitals

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan still believes the Capitals can be a contender, which should make re-signing defenseman Brendan Dillon one of his top offseason priorities.

Michal Kempny‘s continued struggles made the Dillon acquisition a smart move by MacLellan even though they could have used a top-four right-handed defenseman. Kempny may not be a fit on the top pair, and Dillon could be the best contingency plan.

Both MacLellan and Dillion haven’t said much about a potential return next year for the pending unrestricted free agent.

On the idea of Mike Babcock coaching the Capitals

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston on the Capitals Talk Podcast last week on the idea of Mike Babcock coaching the Washington Capitals.

“I think that this is the only type of team at this stage of Mike Babcock’s career he’d even consider,” Johnston said. “He’s won a Stanley Cup, he’s won Olympic gold medals, he’s had all kinds of success, just like the Capitals players. They’ve all done this before and they have a very clear mandate. I don’t know how long their Cup window is going to stay open, but we know it’s getting towards the end of that time and so every year it’s going to be critical for the Capitals to try to win another Cup and I think that’s the way Mike Babcock will coach.”

Trading a defenseman could be an option for the Capitals

J.J. Regan of the NBC Sports Washington: The Washington Capitals are already in a tight position with the salary cap. If the Capitals are looking to create a bit of cap flexibility, moving someone from the blue line may be an option.

Radko Gudas will likely leave in free agency. They should re-sign Brenden Dillon. Dmitry Orlov, Michal Kempny, John Carlson and Nick Jensen are already under contract. Jonas Siegenthaler is an RFA.

Orlov, Kempny, Dillon and Siegenthaler are lefties, and so are their top two defensive prospects in Martin Fehervary and Alex Alexeyev. This is an area where they can move someone. Alexeyev may not be ready to start the season with the Capitals, but Fehervary is ready.

If Dillon doesn’t re-sign then that could change the idea of moving one of their left-handed defensemen. All left-handed defensemen – excluding Fehervary and Alexeyev – will be expansion draft-eligible.