NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

A coaching change in Washington unlikely and a couple of areas they could address this offseason

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t believe the Washington Capitals would make a coaching change this offseason unless they have a really disappointing playoff and go 0 for 3. With a really short offseason and a flat salary cap, the Caps may want to keep as much continuity as they can.

If the Capitals were to make a coaching change this offseason, would have to expect that they would hire a coach with a proven track record. Their current roster may only have a couple of years left to make a run for the Stanley Cup.

Don’t get the sense that the Capitals will be looking to trade anyone that they have under contract for next season.

Offseason needs the Capitals could look at include a veteran top-four defenseman (Brenden Dillon?), a left-winger for the third-line to replace Ilya Kovalchuk, and a prove backup goaltender to play behind Ilya Samsonov.

Likely a short-term deal for Holtby. Flames?

Andrew Berkshire of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Braden Holtby has had at least three mediocre seasons heading into free agency this offseason. He may need to prove he’s still capable of being a number one goalie again.

It would be a surprise if he wants more than a one-year deal or if anyone would offer up more term.

His best bet may be to take a short-term deal on an established team that doesn’t have a top-end goaltender.

Keep coming back to the Calgary Flames. He can support David Rittich and the Flames wouldn’t have to rush Dustin Wolf.

Anderson may have to settle on a one-year deal

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson struggled before his season-ending surgery. He only recorded a goal and three assists in 26 games this year. In the previous season, he scored 27 goals.

He’s a pending restricted free agent that is arbitration-eligible. He may have to take a one-year deal – either a qualifying offer or through arbitration.

If he took a one-year deal, he would be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

There are some who think the Blue Jackets will look to trade him this offseason. Maybe they could package him with a defenseman for some help at forward.