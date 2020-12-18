NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders

Internal and free agent goalie options for the Capitals

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Washington Capitals now find themselves without a backup for Ilya Samsonov after Henrik Lundqvist announced yesterday that he won’t play this season due to a heart condition.

The free agent pool for goalies is a little thinner than it once was, but there are still some options for the Capitals.

In-house they have 28-year old Pheonix Copley and 24-year old Vitek Vanecek. Vanecek has put up better AHL numbers but has zero NHL games experience compared to Copley’s 29. Vanecek should have a leg up if they don’t add a veteran.

Free agent options include Craig Anderson, Ryan Miller, Cory Schneider and Jimmy Howard.

Anderson and Miller may not be interested in playing this year. If Miller decides he wants to play, he may not be interested in playing on the East coast. Schneider’s injury history may be too risky of a signing for the Capitals. Howard had a 2-23-2 record, a .882 save percentage, and a 4.20 GAA last season.

Positive vibes in Dubois and Barzal contract talks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on restricted free agents in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.