NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Brian MacLellan, and Ilya Samsonov

The Washington Capitals and Ilya Samsonov

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Brian MacLellan faces many questions but one of the bigger inquiries is Ilya Samsonov. Samsonov started to look like the goalie many Washington think he can be in the postseason. However, there exist obvious concerns with some disciplinary lapses.

The lapses had some to do with COVID protocols and there were a few nagging injury issues as well. A bridge deal feels like an almost certainty. The 24-year-old goaltender has upside but much to prove.

Washington carries precious little cap space though. Any deal with Samsonov has to be two or three years at the maximum. It leans more to two years and at a value of $2-$2.5 million AAV. Is that enough to keep Samsonov happy? We will find out.

Washington Capitals and the offseason…

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: With tight cap space, this will not be an easy offseason for the Washington Capitals? What would a good offseason look like? Here are a few possibilities.

Alex Ovechkin must sign for something manageable for both sides. Will it be a three or four-year deal? For the Washington Capitals’ sake, anything near $10 million AAV has to be considered a win of sorts. Ovechkin earned so much that he deserves to go out on his terms.

Ilya Samsonov signs a two-year bridge deal for around $2 million AAV. If it stays near that number, it helps absorb the return of Michal Kempny ($2,5 million cap hit).

Evgeny Kuznetsov stays in Washington and returns to being the engaged player that the Capitals expect. A trade may not be in the Capitals’ best interest because they have little leverage.

Washington needs Seattle to take a defenseman off their hands — preferably a higher-salaried one. Justin Schultz could be left unprotected or Brenden Dillon. Either one frees up around $4 million of space.

Watch to see if Seattle pulls an audible claiming Vitek Vanecek but that may be unlikely given some other goalies out there.

Washington has to stay healthy. Come the Fall, it would be great to see every Capital enter training camp at or near 100% if possible.