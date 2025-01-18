NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals – Jakob Chychrun, Logan Thompson, and Charlie Lindgren

The Washington Capitals have some key pending UFAs in Jakob Chychrun, Logan Thompson, and Charlie Lindgren

Sportsnet: Stephen Whyno on the Washington Capitals may want to extend defenseman Jakob Chychrun before getting to pending UFA goaltenders Logan Thompson or Charlie Lindgren.

Matt Marchese: “You mentioned Logan Thompson, and they’re both goalies pending unrestricted free agents. Logan Thompson, I mean, both goalies have been great, but Logan Thompson’s numbers are off the charts.”

And Futes, did you have them on your Team Canada as a third?”

Futa: “No, I did not. He was my four.”

Marchese: “Okay.”

Futa: but I mean, honestly, it’s incredible, you, his numbers and I had him on, there was one of those subconscious things, because I knew that there were two of the coaches that had had him and had a bit of a rub on him. Not but when you said his numbers, his numbers, it’s not even close.”

Marchese: “Yeah, he’s been, he’s been excellent, like, he’s one of those guys that you think you know this off-season, whether it be with the Capitals or with somebody else that is going to get a significant payday. How do you think the goaltending shakes out?

Like, you know, our own Elliott Freidman reported that the plan is to keep both guys this season, which I think would be foolish not to. But how do you think it plays out after this season with both guys?”

Whyno: “It’s a fascinating situation because Elliotte’s right. This is a situation where they wanted to go in, now you got both these goalies counting under $2 million against the salary cap this season. You’re not going to be able to lock those guys in anywhere close to that for next season.

They get along really well. It’s a really good tandem between those two guys. But this is going to be a big test coming up with Charles Lindgren out to see what Logan Thompson does with basically starting every game. They don’t have another back-to-back until after the four nations.

But there’s a little bit of, I don’t say politics, but certainly hurt feelings involved here. That they want to keep these guys motivated, but they also don’t want to keep them sort of getting along at the same time. And if you sign Logan Thompson, or you sign Charlie Lindgren, and you don’t sign the other, are you going to see a dip? And I think the capitals might be willing to play this out.

Jacob Chychrun is also an unrestricted free agent. I think he’s going to be their priority to sign to a long-term extension. whenever John Carlson is not around or not a number one defenseman anymore, Jacob Chychrun might be that kind of bridge, bridging forward.

So if you’re Chris Patrick, I think Jacob Chychrun and winds up being a top priority, and you sort of let this play out. I mean, maybe you let it play out until the trade deadline. I don’t expect either these goaltenders to move. But to at least push this can kick, this can down the road as long as you can before having to make a decision, because they love the way these guys are playing right now. They love going alternating Lindgren, Thompson, Lindgren, Thompson every other game, basically all season. It’s worked out really well so far.

I don’t know how long you can carry that once Charlie Lindgren is back, whether one guy gets the hot hand. But this is a really sensitive situation Chris Patrick, Scott Murray, and Spencer Carbury and the Capitals are dealing with right now. That they want to keep these guys, as good a shape right now, but also not mess up their future plans at goaltending.”

