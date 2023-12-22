NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Ethan Bear is skating with the Washington Capitals

Capitals PR: Free agent defenseman Ethan Bear took part in the Washington Capitals morning skate on Wednesday. He’s still rehabbing and is expected to sign with the team at a later date.

Do the Philadelphia Flyers want to extend Sean Walker?

Kevin Weekes: Teams are interested in Philadelphia Flyers right-handed defenseman Sean Walker. Walker has fit in well and loves being in Philly, but will the Flyers be interested in keeping the pending UFA?

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers GM doesn’t think they’ll be buyers at the trade deadline

The Boston Bruins are looking for a defenseman and scoring up front

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Trade talk picked up heading into the holiday roster freeze, but it’s not a surprise that nothing happened. Teams will continue to talk during the break, the Boston Bruins included – from an executive source:

“Once you get to this point right before the freeze, teams really don’t like to send a player packing over the holidays. I know the Bruins are still looking for a D-man and scoring up front, and I’m sure Donny’s going to keep talking to other GMs.”

The Montreal Canadiens have a bunch of players that will generate trade interest

The Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens have pending UFAs, Sean Monahan, Tanner Pearson, Mitchell Stephens and Chris Wideman that will get some interest before the trade deadline.

They also have some players with term that could be generating some interest. TFP’s David Pagnotta has reported that the Canadiens could be listening on Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Joel Armia, David Savard and Jake Allen. The Canadiens may not have Evans as actively available.

The Canadiens don’t have anything imminent. They’ve let teams know that they are willing to take a contract or two back if a sweetener is added.

The Canadiens and Monahan’s agents could talk in the New Year about an extension.