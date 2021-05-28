NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and the Vancouver Canucks

Capitals GM on Kuznetsov and Oshie

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan when asked if he would entertain the idea of trading forward Evgeny Kuznetsov this offseason.

“I think we’re always open to trading people if it makes sense for what’s going on. If it’s going to make our team better, I think we’re open to it.”

“I don’t think anybody’s off the table. We’re not going to trade Ovi or Backy and those type of people, but I think you have to be open on anything. We would talk to anybody about any player.”

Samantha Pell: Capitals GM MacLellan on forward T.J. Oshie and the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

“It would hurt our team and our organization if we lost him in the expansion draft. I don’t know that we’ve fully made any decisions on that, but ideally we would like to keep him around.”

Blues GM on Schwartz

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on pending free agent forward Jaden Schwartz: “Schwartz is a player we talked to before the season and he was very adamant he was comfortable waiting and I understood. He was going thru a lot of things personally and now we have until the end of July to figure out if this relationship is going to continue.”

On Canucks Keppen and Miller

Rick Dhaliwal: There haven’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and 2019 fourth-round pick Ethan Keppen. If they do not sign him by June 1st, they will no longer retain his rights.

Steve Ewen of the Vancouver Province: Agent Brian Bartlett, in a text, confirming that Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller wants to remain with the Canucks.

“I’m not even sure how this turned into a story. J.T. has loved Vancouver and we’ve never discussed him wanting out. It seems like someone just made up a meme with a totally fake quote then J.T. was able to quickly set the record straight. No fire at all for fake smoke!”