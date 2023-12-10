NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Washington Capitals have made a strong push for Ethan Bear

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on free agent defenseman Ethan Bear.

“It looks as if Ethan Bear is getting close to resuming his NHL career or at least picking a team that that he’s going to do it with. And there’s a number of other clubs that suspect that the Washington Capitals have really made a strong bid here. Nothing official at this time, but it is believed the Capitals have made a legitimate run at hm.

I did think when this process began that Vancouver had the advantage but there’s just other teams out there who can do what Vancouver can’t, cap and salary-wise. So we’ll see how that unfolds over the next few days.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

“Also with the Canucks, all their fans know there’s been an emergent situation with Kuzmenko and the fact he’s played under 15 minutes in five of his last six games and been sacked twice. As you can imagine, there are some conversations around him. Other teams have called Vancouver saying ‘what are you willing to do here?’ They know that the Canucks are always looking to clear cap room.

So we’ll see how that develops over time. He is on, one more year five and a half million and he has a partial no-trade. But there is no question that teams are asking Vancouver what their plans are with this particular player.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on teams calling the Philadelphia Flyers about some of their defensemen.

“And also there was a lot of talk last week, over the last week about Philadelphia defenseman. The Flyers are playing well. They’ve got time. They’re in no rush, but I do think there was at least one team that asked about the pair of Sean Walker and Nick Seeler and would the fliers be willing to deal them together when the time comes. “