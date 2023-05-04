NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, and the Colorado Avalanche

Could the Capitals and Jets talk trade?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets had their seasons end in not the way that they had hoped, and both organizations are at a crossroads.

Both teams need to make some moves, and they could be good trade partners.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has two years left at $7.8 million, has reportedly been looking for a trade, and owns a 10-team no-trade clause. Forward Anthony Mantha has a year left at $5.7 million.

Jets center Mark Scheifele has a left at $6.125 million. His status could be up in the air. They’ve been rumored to have shopped him in the past.

Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois is a pending RFA and it appears he’s not interested in staying long-term.

Winger Nikolaj Ehlers has two years left at $6 million, and has a no-movement clause but could be the type of top-six winger the Capitals are after.

The Colorado Avalanche will have some decisions with their pending UFAs

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post: 35-year-old Erik Johnson was in the final year of his contract at a $6 million salary cap hit. Will the Colorado Avalanche want to bring him back? Will he want to play next season?

“I haven’t really thought about it at all,” Colorado’s longest-tenured player told reporters. “… It’s sad because you put in so much work, and ultimately we did accomplish our goal here (of winning a Stanley Cup). But you don’t want to go out like this. Whether it’s the end of the road or not, I was just proud to play here for as long as I did. And just grateful for everything.”

Three other veteran pending UFAs include Darren Helm, Andrew Cogliano, and Jack Johnson. Helm and Cogliano were injured in the first round.

Forward Evan Rodrigues is also a pending UFA after signing a one-year deal last offseason. He recorded 39 points in 69 games during the regular season and added five points in the playoffs. He’s hopeful he can be back.

“I’ve loved it here,” he said. “Family loved it here. It’s an unbelievable team. It’s a team that’s set up to win Stanley Cups. Elite talent. When we’re healthy, depth. Forwards, D, goalie. It’s an awesome group. Very talented. So I’d love to be here.”