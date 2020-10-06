NHL Rumors: Wayne Simmonds, Minnesota Wild, LA Kings, Matt Murray, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Simmonds free to talk

Elliotte Friedman: The Buffalo Sabres have given Wayne Simmonds permission to start talking to teams before free agency opens on Friday.

Wild may not have the assets for a Blue Jackets goaltender

Michael Russo: Think that the Minnesota Wild are talking to the Columbus Blue Jackets about their goaltenders, but don’t know if the Wild have the return that the Blue Jackets are looking for, especially if they are wanting a center. If they are looking for a winger, then maybe they are in it more.

Kings moving towards Stutzle?

Greg Wyshynski: Both Chris Peters and Corey Pronman have indicated that the Los Angeles Kings could be moving towards Tim Stutzle over Quinton Byfield at No. 2.

Murray almost traded?

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 650 on the latest talk on the goal market.

“Matt Murray was almost traded to Chicago, and I heard the return was going to be underwhelming. The goalie market is so dense that the teams that are trading are having trouble getting what they want. Fleury — I just don’t think it is going to be easy for Vegas to do that. They don’t want to buy him out, but it is not going to be easy for them to trade him. It is a tough market right now. There is no question about it.”

Dreger on the Maple Leafs goaltending situation

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Frederik Andersen.