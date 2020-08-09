NHL Rumors: Werenski, Hedman, and the Playoff Bubble

Zach Werenski status still up in the air for Game 5

Darren Dreger: This seemed like a foregone conclusion based on video but Werenski did have an MRI on an upper-body injury (shoulder possibly) and the results are unknown as of press time.

No one is sure what may come. Werenski remains uncertain for tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Could he be a game time decision? That remains a possibility.

Victor Hedman injury would leave huge hole for Lightning

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: The growing sense is that there is a possibility both Hedman and Steven Stamkos may be out for at least part of the first round which starts in a few days. Jon Cooper said this:

“We don’t know how long this is going to be, but when your perennial Norris Trophy finalist is out, that creates a hole,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We’ve dealt with injuries before, our captain’s out, he’s been out a long time. It’s frustrating. But you have to circle the wagons and prepare for Columbus or Toronto.”

Again, there will be no further updates on Stamkos until he is closer to being ready to play. That indicates the simple fact the center is not quite there yet. As for Hedman, this is about as wait and see as anyone can get given the limited timeframe and accessibility.

Life in the NHL Playoff Bubble

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The unique playoff format has been something to say the least. Furthermore, the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th ranked teams are now in the NHL playoffs. That was unexpected to say the least.

There has been a little of everything as all the protocols, testing, and worries have fallen by the wayside. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets blew three-goal leads in consecutive games after trading shutouts in Games 1 and 2. Game 5 of one of the craziest series is tonight. The winner faces the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Round of 16.