NHL Rumors: Western Conference NHL Trade Candidates

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Looking at a potential trade candidate for each team in the Western Conference.

Anaheim Ducks – Adam Henrique – Carries a $6 million cap hit through 2023-24. The centerman could interest some teams.

Arizona Coyotes – Derek Stepan – The Coyotes may need to clear some cap space for their free agents, including Taylor Hall. May need to retain salary or include another piece to move Stepan.

Calgary Flames – Johnny Gaudreau – It would be a big shake up to the core. Has two years left on his deal before becoming a UFA.

Chicago Blackhawks – Brandon Saad – His name came up in the rumor mill at the trade deadline. He has a year left at $6 million.

Colorado Avalanche – 2020 first-round pick – They will have the salary cap space to add next season even if there is a flat cap.

Dallas Stars – 2020 first-round pick – Even after re-signing their RFAs and maybe Anton Khudobin, they should have some space to add.

Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi – He’ll be a trade candidate until they finally move him. Sounds like he still wants a fresh start somewhere.

Los Angeles Kings – Jeff Carter – Was in the rumor mill at the trade deadline. He doesn’t have trade protection. The Kings may need to retain some salary.

Minnesota Wild – Matt Dumba – Dumba or fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin could get moved this offseason.

Nashville Predators – Kyle Turris – Carries a $6 million salary cap hit and the Predators would likely have to retain salary or include an asset.

San Jose Sharks – Martin Jones – Carries a $5.75 million cap hit and the Sharks would need to retain salary.

St. Louis Blues – Tyler Bozak – Blues will need some cap space to re-sign Alex Pietrangelo. Has a year left at $5 million and plays a lesser role than Alex Steen and Jaden Schwartz.

Vancouver Canucks – Olli Juolevi – The Canucks won’t be looking and don’t have to trade him, but if he can’t make the roster next year, they could use him to try and improve elsewhere.

Vegas Golden Knights – Marc-Andre Fleury – Unlikely to happen but acquiring Robin Lehner at the trade deadline was interesting. Lehner is 28 and Fleury is 36. Re-signing Lehner wouldn’t be cheap and they’d need to move out salary. Fleury has two years left on his deal.

Winnipeg Jets – Jack Roslovic – They may look to upgrade their blue line. Won’t be easy for him to crack their top-six and he’s already said he’s been frustrated with his usage this past season. The cap hits for Bryan Little or Mathieu Perreault may complicate trading them.