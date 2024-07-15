NHL Rumors: Western Conference Questions, including Jets Rutger McGroarty

Some offseason questions for some Western Conference teams

Sportsnet: Remaining questions for some Western Conference teams

Anaheim Ducks – Will the Ducks trade Trevor Zegras – His offensive abilities would interest teams. Injuries limited him to 31 games last season.

Calgary Flames – Will they take one or two bad contracts? The Flames could use some extra assets, picks or prospects.

Colorado Avalanche – Will Mikko Rantanen get a contract extension?

Dallas Stars – What contract will defenseman Thomas Harley get? A bridge deal or a long-term deal?

Los Angeles Kings – Will they trade RFA forward Arthur Kaliyev?

Minnesota Wild – Will they trade goaltender Filip Gustavsson? Two years left at $3.75 million.

Nashville Predators – Will they trade goaltender Yaroslav Askarov? Juuse Saros is locked up for eight years and Scott Wedgewood for two.

Utah Hockey Club – Will they make any more moves? They’ve got about $10 million in cap space left.

Vancouver Canucks – Will Brock Boeser get a contract extension?

Winnipeg Jets – Will they trade Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty?

Will the Winnipeg Jets find a trade partner for Rutger McGroarty?

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: (mailbag) The Winnipeg Jets unsuccessfully tried to trade prospect Rutger McGroarty at the draft. There seems to be a disagreement on his developmental path.

It’s been reported that other teams have been turning down deals because McGroarty allegedly wants a roster spot handed to him. We can’t assume that the situation isn’t fixable with the Jet.

McGroarty and his camp are doing what they think is best to better his situation, and being college player, they have a unique loophole and it’s within their rights to use it.

Is McGroarty getting the right advice at this time? It’s hard to say. Believe that the Jets and the city would welcome him back if given the opportunity.

The Jets tried to re-sign Sean Monahan and Adam Henrique was a failed backup plan. Not sure what direction they’re heading in now. They tried to sign other free agents and lost out on them.

Think they are looking for a second-line center and a top-four right-handed defenseman. Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty are being used as trade bait for one or both.