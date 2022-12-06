NHL Rumors: What can the Vancouver Canucks get for Brock Boeser?

Sekeres and Price: On what the Vancouver Canucks might be able to get for Brock Boeser in a trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sekeres: “Brock Boeser’s agent is out there looking for a trade. The Vancouver Canucks have explored a trade with Brock Boeser. Tough question Blake Price, but what’s he worth”?

Price: “Well, not at all what any Canuck fan is going to want him to be worth probably. But I think I’m going to hedge onto the more positive side than most people here. I know that others have suggested that comparable trades like that of Oliver Bjorkstrand won’t even be obtained here.”

Sekeres: “You’re stealing my thunder, but.”

Price: “In what sense?”

Sekeres: “Well, I think Bjorkstrand is an instructive example. It was a straight salary move from Columbus to Seattle when they were trying to get rid of salary to make way for Johnny Gaudreau.

It was $5.4 million. It’s three more years after this one. They got a third and a fourth round pick for a player whose stats are reasonably comparable to Boeser.

Now, Seattle was a team that had loads of cap space and was looking to improve this year, so I think the buyer matters here. You’re looking for that sort of buyer with Boeser.

And it’s not, I don’t think it’s a perfect comparable but I would think in that range. If you’re not taking any bad money back, or taking back money, I would think a couple mid-round draft picks might be close.”

Price: “But if it’s a third and a fourth for Bjorkstrand, I think you can hope for a second to be involved in a Brock Boeser trade. It might just be one second, but I think you’d rather take the one second versus a third and a fourth.

And again, it’s not a terrible contract. This is a guy who can still, with one goal this week, he’s still on a 20-goal pace. When you get a guaranteed 20 goals per season, and that’s what Brock Boeser gets you, on a 30-goal pace. Yes, he’s oft-injured. That’s worth something.

Sekeres: “Cap space. Not knowing where the caps going to go next year. All of that is complicating…”

Price: “It’s only going up. If it’s doing anything, it’s going up. It’s not going down.”

Sekeres: “Complicating factors. I think we can agree, they’re not exactly selling high. Right?”

Price: “No.”