NHL Rumors: What Could the Boston Bruins be Thinking for the Trade Deadline?

Sportsnet: Andrew Raycroft on the Jeff Marek Show talking about the Boston Bruins and what type of moves they need to make at the deadline, and referencing all the trades they made last year at the deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “What camp are you in? Do they need to make a move or not mess things up? No F ducking here.”

Raycroft: “Think you, think you always need to make a move. I think just for the mental aspect of it. For the emotional aspect. I think on some level you need to make a move.

Now, I don’t say necessarily going all-in for (Tyler) Bertuzzi and (Dmitry) Orlov, the way it looked last season. It feels like the arms race that we saw last season, especially in the Eastern Conference, won’t quite be the same this year because of trade, because of salary cap. I think it’s just going to be hard. We just haven’t seen many trades. The only trades that are being made between Calgary and Vancouver it feels like.

So if you do, you’re gonna have to add something on the backend. Everyone, everyone needs to add something on the back end if they think they’re gonna win a Stanley Cup from my opinion. But, but to load up, I don’t see it the same way as last season.

Marek: “Is there a, it’s a curious, I’m really curious about the answer there too because I’ve wondered about this as well. You’re closer to it than I am.

Is there a feeling that they did too much at deadline? I mean this is, depending on how you slice it and how you want to read history, the best regular season team of all time last year but they they got out of the first round. Now there are a lot of factors in that first round as well. But there was some people wondering, and I was one of them to, that thought you know, maybe did they do too much? And maybe did they upset the chemistry, the balance all of it last year in advance of the playoffs?

Which camp are you in for for what they did last year? Was that necessary? Or did it upset the room too much?

Raycroft: “No, I don’t see it that way. I think I think you know, I think it was a great job. I thought Don Sweeney, the organization did an unbelievable job. I think we saw as Florida continue to roll through the playoffs, it was a horrible matchup in the first round.

Other than the Vegas Golden Knights, no one beat the Florida Panthers like the Bruins did. They came down to a goal with 50 seconds left. I mean, we can relive it. Game 5 Marchand breakaway, Game 5 to close Florida out with a power play three minutes left. They were up 3-2 with 50 seconds left in Game 7. A knob on Bobrovsky a minute and a half from David Pasternak in Game 7 overtime.

It was, so no, I and the other thing to all that Jeff is that for Bertuzzi and Orlov especially performed amazingly in the playoffs. They were two of their better players come playoff time. Bertuzzi was nails. Orlov was real solid on the back end.

So I think if you, if they lost the series because of those players that were brought in were horrible or they brought back chemistry, that would be a different story. But, but it wasn’t that case, so that’s why I don’t see it that way.