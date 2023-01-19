NHL Rumors: What could William Nylander’s next contract look like?

The Leafs Nation: Anthony Stewart and Nick Alberga on what Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander’s next contract could look like. (Nylander will be a UFA after next season)

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Alberga: “I was watching the broadcast night. You hypothesized Eric Lindros’ number for David Pastrnak’s new deal, 8×11. Now do William Nylander. What’s that next contract look like?”

Stewart: “Ewwww. Is it going to be in Toronto? Is it going to be in Toronto? That’s the question. The Nylanderthals, hopefully, they’re not listening.

But again, say what you will, he made a lot of people eat a lot of crow because there’s some people questioning the contract. Questioning him for sitting out that extended period of time, coming back I think mid to late November.

It’s probably one of the most valued contracts in the league and now he trending towards superstar status. I would not be surprised if he ends up in the All-Star game. I know I’ll see at the root beer stand, but he’s playing some great, great hockey for the Maple Leafs, and I would not be surprised to see him hit 40 goals and hit a 100 points.

You do the math on that. Whether it’s in Toronto or wherever it’s going to be, he’s a $10 million player. So he’s earned it.

And I think the main thing for his game this year, he’s a leader. He’s stepping up in big moments. He’s going to the net. He’s being more consistent. He has a little bit more urgency and a little bit of a bigger motor this year. And I think that was a bit of the frustrating part with some of the coaches where he didn’t bring it every single shift. Very, very talented player. He works hard but he’s just more consistent with it.

So it’s great to see that, cause when he’s on, it just adds another element.”